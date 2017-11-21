Austin Cook returns to Jonesboro

It's hard to count how many times Austin Cook has stepped foot at the Jonesboro Country Club

But Tuesday marked the first time as a PGA Tour winner.

Cook returned to a reception at the country club celebrating his PGA win at the RSM Classic out in Georgia.

"It's kind of full circle," Cook said. "It started out young, very young playing the game and being able to come here and see all these people who have known me for so long and have followed my golf career for so long. I feel so much love tonight and couldn't be happier."

The reception had actually been planned before the RSM Classic finish to celebrate earning his PGA card.

"This weekend I was texting some of the guys, this weekend if it all goes well we are going to have a whole different kind of party," Cook said.

Cook certainly has reasons to celebrate.

With the RSM Classic win, Cook earned a little over 1.1 million dollars.

But Cook says he doesn't plan on making any big purchases anytime soon.

"It's going in places I can't touch it," Cook said. "I try to not think about it and continue to live the way I am. I'm happy. I don't need anything else."

Also with the win, Cook earned invites to some of the bigger major tournaments on the PGA Tour.

Once the final putt went in, Lee Brun, who helped coach Cook, got excited.

"First thing that went through my head is we are going to the Masters," Brun said. "I didn't think about anything else. That's the dream of a lifetime."

Next up for Cook, the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

The tournament features the winners of the PGA events the previous year.

The tournament is set to run from Jan. 4-7, 2018.

