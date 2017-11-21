Jonesboro Animal Control in need of large beds, grooming tools

With the fall in temperatures comes an increase in ticks and fleas, and the Jonesboro Animal Control said they need help to prevent that at the pound.

According to Animal Control Officer Beth Grant, the facility needs extra large raised beds for the bigger dogs outside the kennels.

The beds, according to Grant, will help prevent them from laying on the cold or wet ground and away from ticks and fleas.

Grant said they also need grooming tools to care for animal intakes that may be infested.

"A lot of dogs that we get come in really matted. They can have fleas and ticks under that where we need to get the haircut away and the mats can pull on the skin and can be very uncomfortable," Grant said.

Anyone who would like to donate a bed, grooming tools, or make a monetary donation going towards the items can call Jonesboro Animal Control at 870-935-3920.

