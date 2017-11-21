Officials search for law enforcement impersonator

For the third time since October, St. Francis County authorities are searching for a law enforcement impersonator, according to a report by our CNN affiliate.

The most recent incident took place Saturday night on Highway 38 near Hughes.

The St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office states a woman was pulled over by a dark blue Silverado with a flashing blue light on the dash.

The officer allegedly identified himself as Officer Strickland. The sheriff’s office believed he is a former Marianna police officer.

In October, the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office had two reports of a man impersonating a St. Francis County Deputy, but he was driving a white Dodge Charger.

The sheriff’s office believes this man was impersonating an Arkansas wildlife officer.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android