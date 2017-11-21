Foundation to adopt a family for Christmas

A foundation in honor of an epileptic Jonesboro man who died from a severe seizure is finding a way to serve another family in need for Christmas.

The Ryan’s Legacy Foundation, named after 26-year-old Ryan Gray, was formed to serve the underprivileged in the community.

“My brother died last year around this time. In the time he was on earth, he was most known for his generosity and care for the community,” said Kevin Kimble, Ryan’s brother. “He used to work in an after-school program and cared for the youth.”

Kimble said this foundation is a way for them to carry out his giving legacy.

“We are trying to reach people in need in general,” said Kimble. “He was a giving person where he thought more of other people than of himself. He had a very infectious personality. It is just very hard not to be motivated to carry his actions on.”

While finding ways to give back to the community, the foundation is also raising awareness about the struggles behind epilepsy.

“People are not aware of the disease and they are not aware of what to do when someone does go into a seizure and I feel like those things are very sad and I feel like as a people we need to be more educated about it,” said Kimble.

In raising awareness about epilepsy, and serving the community, Kimble said the goal is to adopt a family in need for Christmas day.

“We plan to give the family gifts and make sure they have a great hot meal for Christmas dinner,” said Kimble.

The foundation is currently accepting nominations of people who are in need of help during Christmas.

Kimble said if you are in need or know a family who is in need for the holiday, visit their website at www.ryanslegacy26.com.

Kimble also said you would like to contribute to their efforts of making this Christmas possible for their adopted family, you can drop off donations at Greens Body Shop, 417 North Church Street in Jonesboro or House of Details, 3217 Herb Street.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android