Lesson in kindness grows to become something more meaningful than a merit badge

It was a picture-perfect moment.

Women from all walks of life and from all parts of the state, standing alongside a small group of smiling young girls wearing Girl Scout sashes on the staircase at Jonesboro's Reclamation House, a group living facility for women after drug rehabilitation or incarceration. Some might call the merging of the two groups quite a contrast. But, in that moment, both entities came together in fellowship and a simple act of kindness. Girl Scout Troop 3443 had just brought the residents a meal they prepared themselves.

"We were working on our Simple Meal Badge," said Dana Moore, one of two troop leaders. "It was the girls' idea to turn our badge into an act of kindness."

Moore leads the Girl Scout troop, along with Shelly Burton. The Girl Scouts wrote personal cards of encouragement to every Reclamation House resident.

"The thoughtfulness was very emotional, especially since most residents have children they are rebuilding relationships with," said Cathy Frans, executive director of Reclamation House. "So with the holidays coming up, it was so very touching and gave the Reclamation House residents hope for their own futures."

The women live in a 102-year-old house at 534 West Washington Avenue. While they are there, Reclamation House works with the women to become productive members of society again.

"We picked Reclamation House because they are literally transforming women's lives," Moore said.

The Girl Scouts of Troop 3443, who meet weekly at Southwest Church of Christ, finished their Simple Meal Badge by making a one-pot meal. The girls decided they would turn their "learning experience" into a "giving experience."

"The girls wrote cards personally to each lady there, as well as, packed the soup in personalized lunch sacks for each resident," Moore said.

Adorned with personalized drawings, and multi-colored illustrations, the Reclamation House women found messages like this one:

"Dear Dawn, I hope you love our one-pot meal we made for you! P.S. I love your name! From, Alexa, Troop 3443."