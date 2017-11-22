Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving Meal expected to feed thousands - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving Meal expected to feed thousands

The Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving meal happens at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. (Source: Richard Carvell)
The annual meal is free to anyone in the community, thanks to the support of local churches. (Source: Richard Carvell)
Volunteers prepare desserts and side items for the meal. (Source: Richard Carvell)
The hungry, the homeless and the lonely are all encouraged to attend the meal. (Source: Richard Carvell)
The Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving Meal is located at 505 East Washington. (Source: Richard Carvell)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

It's a complete Thanksgiving meal that is absolutely free. The Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving Meal planned for Thursday, Nov. 23, at 11 a.m. at St. Bernards Auditorium, 505 E. Washington, is expected to feed 2,000 people this year.

"We are probably going to have 1,200 carryout orders and you need all the help you can get," said Jim Grisham, long-time organizer of the event. "It is truly a community activity."

Volunteers help serve food, bake desserts, and even deliver the meals for those who cannot attend, but still would like a dinner.

Home delivery is available by calling 870-932-7479 before noon on Wednesday, Nov. 22. On Thanksgiving Day, the phone number to call to request a meal is open from 8 – 10:30 a.m. at 870-336-0555. Meals are delivered only with the city limits of Jonesboro.

"We have about ten churches involved with it," Grisham said. "Each church has a certain responsibility. We do this (coordinating) in about one meeting that lasts 30 minutes."

Grisham explains that the planning has become so easy through the years due to the willingness of each church congregation to help.  

"We have one church that provides 84 gallons of green beans and we've got one small church that gives 20 gallons of cranberry sauce that they bring for us," Grisham said. "Another one brings 25 cases of bread." 

So what's on the menu?

"We've got turkey, dressing, sweet potato casserole, green beans, hot rolls, butter and then desserts," Grisham explained.

The meal is for the hungry, the homeless and the lonely. According to Grisham, no one should be left out on Thanksgiving Day.

"You could be the richest person in Jonesboro," Grisham said. "If you're sitting at home alone on Thanksgiving Day, come down and join us."  

