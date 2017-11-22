GCSO: Jonesboro man attempted to hit deputy with vehicle

A Jonesboro man faces charges in Greene County after police say he tried to run over a deputy.

Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies visited a home on West Vine Street Wednesday morning, in search of a man with an active felony warrant.

While one deputy was approaching the door of the residence, another was in the driveway where he reported seeing a vehicle approaching.

The deputy reported shining the light of his flashlight on himself to identify himself as a member of law enforcement and said once the driver looked at him, the driver continued to accelerate.

The deputy then verbally identified himself and told the driver to stop.

The driver, later identified as Wesley Crosno, continued to drive in the path of the deputy, forcing the deputy to move out of the path of the vehicle, according to an incident report.

The deputy then called in to dispatch to report the incident and that Crosno had fled on West Vine Street.

After not being able to find Crosno’s vehicle, the deputy returned to the residence to ask the occupants of the home about the driver of the vehicle that nearly hit him.

One man reportedly told the deputy he knew where the driver was and, “he was the one that who drove at me.”

Crosno was then arrested and was booked into the Greene County Detention Center on an aggravated assault charge and outstanding warrant.

