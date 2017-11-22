A Better Region 8: Shop local this Black Friday

Thanksgiving is a true holiday. But, like most areas, Black Friday has bled into Thanksgiving Thursday with stores opening at all hours.

Hundreds of thousands of holiday shoppers across the state of Arkansas will hit the holiday deals as early as possible.

But the temptation to stay at home and shop online is strong. I mean think about it, who doesn't want to do all their Christmas shopping sitting on the couch, drinking coffee and browsing websites instead of heading out to shop right here in Region 8.

If you're thinking about doing that, then I say “Bah, humbug!”

Catch the holiday spirit. I encourage everyone to shop local this holiday season.

The workers in our local stores are part of our community and depend on this time of year for their businesses to survive. When they do well, then our community benefits with higher tax revenue and more people working.

The truth is Jonesboro has grown big enough to have almost anything you're looking for and retailers across Region 8 are offering amazing deals to lure us into their stores.

Getting good deals, supporting local jobs and helping our local economy by supporting local businesses this Black Friday, makes this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android