ABC director rejects local liquor store's change of location

The Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control has put a cork in a Paragould liquor store's plans to change locations.

Mary Robin Casteel, director of the ABC, refused a transfer of location for Hill Top Spirits.

Michael W. Roleson had submitted the transfer of the store’s retail liquor and beer off premises permit to 8300 Highway 49 South.

But, after receiving four letters from area residents, as well as an objection from the prosecuting attorney, Casteel rejected the transfer.

Other director’s decisions announced Tuesday by the ABC include:

Norfork Brewing Company , 13982 Highway 5 South, Norfork: New permit-Small brewery & small brewery-wholesale. Granted-conditional upon completion of remodeling, receipt of health department approval, installation of a telephone and copy of all required federal permits with re-inspection by ABC Enforcement.

, 13982 Highway 5 South, Norfork: New permit-Small brewery & small brewery-wholesale. Granted-conditional upon completion of remodeling, receipt of health department approval, installation of a telephone and copy of all required federal permits with re-inspection by ABC Enforcement. Walmart #5780 , 2600 Linwood Dr., Paragould: Change of manager-Beer off premises and small farm wine-retail. No objections. Granted.

, 2600 Linwood Dr., Paragould: Change of manager-Beer off premises and small farm wine-retail. No objections. Granted. Walmart #5780-Fuel Center , 2600 Linwood Dr., Paragould: Change of manager-Beer off premises and small farm wine-retail. No objections. Granted.

, 2600 Linwood Dr., Paragould: Change of manager-Beer off premises and small farm wine-retail. No objections. Granted. Walmart #74 , 2720 W. Keiser Ave., Osceola: Change of manager-Beer off premises and small farm wine retail. No objections. Granted.

, 2720 W. Keiser Ave., Osceola: Change of manager-Beer off premises and small farm wine retail. No objections. Granted. Ridge Pointe Country Club , 2510 Ridge Pointe Dr., Jonesboro: Change of manager-Private club. No objections. Granted.

, 2510 Ridge Pointe Dr., Jonesboro: Change of manager-Private club. No objections. Granted. Pintails Steak & Seafood , 8044 Highway 49, Weiner: New permit-Restaurant beer and wine (combo). No objections. Granted. Conditional upon completion of construction, receipt of health department approval, installation of kitchen facilities, restrooms, lighted fire exit signs, and a telephone with re-inspection by ABC Enforcement.

, 8044 Highway 49, Weiner: New permit-Restaurant beer and wine (combo). No objections. Granted. Conditional upon completion of construction, receipt of health department approval, installation of kitchen facilities, restrooms, lighted fire exit signs, and a telephone with re-inspection by ABC Enforcement. Tobacco World USA , 1409 Malcolm Ave, Suite A, Newport: Change of manager-Beer off premises. No objections. Granted.

, 1409 Malcolm Ave, Suite A, Newport: Change of manager-Beer off premises. No objections. Granted. Thunder Bayou Golf Links , 1229 Perimeter Rd., Blytheville: Change of manager-Beer on premises. No objections. Granted.

, 1229 Perimeter Rd., Blytheville: Change of manager-Beer on premises. No objections. Granted. Griffin’s Restaurant & Lounge , 138 West Parkin St., Parkin: New-Beer on premises. Prosecuting attorney objects. Refused.

, 138 West Parkin St., Parkin: New-Beer on premises. Prosecuting attorney objects. Refused. Walmart Supercenter #62 , 3700 Highway 18 East, Blytheville: Change of manager-Beer off premises and small farm wine-retail. No objections. Granted.

, 3700 Highway 18 East, Blytheville: Change of manager-Beer off premises and small farm wine-retail. No objections. Granted. Siddro’s, 8016 Highway 49 North, Weiner: New permit-Beer on premises. No objections. Granted. Conditional upon installation of lighted fire exit signs and the removal of all alcoholic beverages from the premises with re-inspection by ABC Enforcement.

