AGFC offices, nature centers closed Thanksgiving

Little Rock (AGFC) - Arkansas Game and Fish Commission offices and nature centers will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving. Many field personnel, including wildlife officers, will be on duty through the holiday to ensure Arkansans can enjoy a safe, productive hunt throughout the weekend. The AGFC’s social media sites also will be active during the holidays to answer any questions from the public.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience during these days as our staff is able to enjoy the holiday with their families,” said Caroline Cone, AGFC chief of staff. “We also would like to thank our staff who are forgoing their holiday celebrations to carry on the great work of the AGFC.”

Offices will remain closed through the weekend, but nature centers will reopen Saturday for visitors to enjoy learning more about The Natural State and its excellent hunting and fishing opportunities.

Hunters needing to purchase their licenses may visit any other license vendor, or may purchase online through www.agfc.com. Licenses may be printed at home, or hunters may carry an electronic version of the license on their phone while hunting.