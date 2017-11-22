AGFC seeks help in tracking down elk poacher

WITTS SPRINGS (AGFC) – Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wildlife officers are asking for help in tracking down the person responsible for shooting and leaving an elk on Piney Creeks WMA along the Searcy-Pope county line.

According to Wildlife Officer Jamie Jackson, the bull elk was found on opening day of modern gun season and had been dead for many days. It had been shot in the neck and left to die. The meat was still on the animal and had rotted, but Jackson was able to retrieve the head and submit it for a chronic wasting disease sample. The bull had five points on one side, but the other was oddly shaped, possibly due to injury during its growth period last year.

Elk may be taken outside of the Core Elk Management Zone (Boone, Carroll, Madison, Newton and Searcy counties) during an open deer season with weapons legal for that season. This elk would have been taken legally if it was shot in Pope County during an open modern gun hunt. However, the animal’s condition suggests poaching.

Anyone with knowledge about the incident is asked to report what they know to Jackson at 800-482-9262. All tips will remain anonymous, and a reward of up to $1,000 may be given for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects.