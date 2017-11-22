Suspect accused of raping 15-year-old girl

A Jonesboro man faces a rape charge after police say he forced a 15-year-old girl to have sex.

Keith D. Jackson, 27, appeared Wednesday before Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler on a bench warrant.

According to court documents, Judge David Boling found probable cause on Sept. 19 to arrest Jackson on suspicion of rape/oral or anal intercourse/forcible compulsion and second-degree sexual assault.

The victim told investigators she had “numerous sexual encounters” with Jackson.

During one alleged encounter, the victim and Jackson were in the same house on a weekend. While asleep on the couch in the living room, according to the probable cause affidavit, Jackson “came in and laid on top of her.”

The victim alleged Jackson, who she said knew how old she was, pulled up her shirt and began touching her.

“She told Keith they should not be doing this,” the documents stated. She alleged a child walked into the room and she pushed Jackson off of her.

The victim told detectives Jackson penetrated her vagina and anus on other occasions, with the latest encounter occurring on or about June 25.

On Wednesday, Judge Fowler set Jackson’s bond at $40,000 cash/surety and told him to appear in circuit court to answer the charges against him on Dec. 27.

If convicted, Jackson could face 10-40 years or life in prison for the Class Y felony charge of rape and 5-20 years and a fine not to exceed $15,000 for the Class B felony sexual assault charge.

