Outsmarting scammers during the shopping season - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Outsmarting scammers during the shopping season

Posted by Allison Munn, Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: Raycom Media Source: Raycom Media
(KAIT) -

We’re not just heading into shopping season but shopping scam season. Last year, people in the U.S. clicked and bought nearly $94 billion dollars’ worth of goods during the holidays, and experts are expecting as much as a 20% jump this year.

The thing is, fraud attempts increased more than 30% last year, too, and, experts say, the scammers just keep getting better.

Alison Chaltas is an executive and busy wife and mom. So, when it comes to shopping, it’s all about the click-and-buy.

“I shop online all the time, I would say at least once a day,” she said. “I do all of my clothing shopping online, all my gift shopping online.”

If you like to shop from your kitchen, it’ll come as no surprise that e-commerce keeps growing as a percentage of overall retail sales.

The thing is, experts say, scammers make it their full-time job to catch you off guard.

Sorin Mihailovici, the founder of Scam-detector.com, says the trend is for fraudsters to take existing scams and make them harder to detect.

Some to watch for:

  • Fake puppy postings
  • Links promising must-have items at below market prices
  • links for too-good-to-be-true deals on social media.

“So, what scammers do, they go on social media platforms. They advertise great products that are real products only cheaper and they would send them to their own duplicate sites,” he says.

The key tip while shopping, Mihailovici says, is to look up at the URL and look for HTTPS. “If they don't have that, if the duplicate site doesn't have the HTTPS and it only has HTTP, you can rest assured that that's a scam,” he says.

Also, look at reviews of a site before buying, and don’t depend on testimonials on the site itself, according to Mihailovici.

Alison says she always does her homework before shopping and says, “I also kind of count on my credit card provider to be an extra level of security.”

Mihailovici also warns that the iTunes gift cards scam is popping up again. If you get an email with a receipt for a gift card you never sent and it gives you a link to cancel-- do not click on that. And, of course, never do any shopping on public Wi-Fi.

For the latest scams, check out scam-detector.com

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Local reaction mixed to Bielema's dismissal

    Local reaction mixed to Bielema's dismissal

    Friday, November 24 2017 10:57 PM EST2017-11-25 03:57:40 GMT
    Friday, November 24 2017 11:39 PM EST2017-11-25 04:39:44 GMT
    Arkansas Head Football Coach Bret Bielema was fired Friday, just minutes after Arkansas ended its season against Missouri. (Source: KAIT)Arkansas Head Football Coach Bret Bielema was fired Friday, just minutes after Arkansas ended its season against Missouri. (Source: KAIT)

    It was one of the biggest questions left to be answered Friday after the University of Arkansas faced the University of Missouri Friday in the season finale for the Razorbacks - the fate of Head Football Coach Bret Bielema. 

    It was one of the biggest questions left to be answered Friday after the University of Arkansas faced the University of Missouri Friday in the season finale for the Razorbacks - the fate of Head Football Coach Bret Bielema. 

  • City holds first annual Tinsel & Twinkle

    City holds first annual Tinsel & Twinkle

    Friday, November 24 2017 11:15 PM EST2017-11-25 04:15:44 GMT
    Friday, November 24 2017 11:20 PM EST2017-11-25 04:20:40 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Because of one man’s kind gesture to the city of Marmaduke, they were able to host their first annual Tinsel & Twinkle in the Park.

    Because of one man’s kind gesture to the city of Marmaduke, they were able to host their first annual Tinsel & Twinkle in the Park.

  • Arkansas woman who used county cash for dog tuxedo sentenced

    Arkansas woman who used county cash for dog tuxedo sentenced

    Friday, November 24 2017 3:24 PM EST2017-11-24 20:24:42 GMT
    (Source: APGraphicsBank)(Source: APGraphicsBank)

    A former Arkansas county employee who fraudulently spent more than $366,000 using a county credit card to buy personal items, including a tuxedo for her dog, has been sentenced to 20 years of probation.

    A former Arkansas county employee who fraudulently spent more than $366,000 using a county credit card to buy personal items, including a tuxedo for her dog, has been sentenced to 20 years of probation.

    •   
Powered by Frankly