Man accused of throwing elderly father down, stealing his wallet

A judge found probable cause Wednesday to charge a man with robbery after police say he threw his 89-year-old father down and stole his wallet.

On Monday, Jonesboro police responded to the 3800-block of Lafayette Lane.

The victim told officers his 53-year-old son, Paul Allen French, pushed him onto the bed and began yelling at him and tearing at his clothing.

The elderly man said he and his son ended up on the ground and his son began tearing at his pants until he located his wallet.

According to the probable cause affidavit, French took the cash from his father’s wallet then left the home.

While officers were talking with the victim, French returned and was arrested.

After reviewing the allegations, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge French with robbery; theft of $1,000 or less-all others; and third-degree battery.

The judge set his bond at $3,500 cash/surety and told him to appear in court on Dec. 27.

