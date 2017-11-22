Arkansas, Ole Miss to play in Little Rock in 2018

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas will play Ole Miss in Little Rock during the 2018 football season in what could be the Razorbacks' final game in what will then be a 70-year-old War Memorial Stadium.

The university announced Wednesday that the Hogs and Rebels would play in Little Rock next Oct. 13. Arkansas has played at least one home game in Arkansas' capital city each year since 1932. A contract between the school and the stadium expires at the end of the 2018 football season.

School officials have said Arkansas can make more money by playing more games on its Fayetteville campus, which has a 72,000-seat stadium that is being expanded. War Memorial Stadium seats 54,120 and dropped expansion plans when the university board voted in 2000 to play more games in Fayetteville.

