$65K winning lotto ticket sold in Corning

Check your tickets! There's a lucky lottery winner in Region 8.

According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, someone won $65,000 from a winning Natural State Jackpot ticket sold in Corning.

The ticket was sold at the Flash Market on N. Missouri Street.

As of Wednesday afternoon, lottery officials had not said if anyone has come forward to claim the win.

The Natural State Jackpot now resets to $50,000 for Friday night's drawing.

