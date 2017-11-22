Slideshow: Microwaving a 25 lb. turkey? - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Slideshow: Microwaving a 25 lb. turkey?

(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)

Recently, Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan asked his Facebook audience to text their Mom's how long it would to take to cook a 25 lb. turkey in a microwave.   

As you can imagine, many of the responses from moms across Region 8 ranged from funny, to flabbergasted, to downright hilarious. 

A sampling is in the attached slideshow.  To see the more than 400 comments, visit his post on Facebook:

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

Powered by Frankly