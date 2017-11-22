"Loaded" scratch-off ticket to help load woman's bank account for Christmas

Now may be the time to buy a lottery ticket... Northeast Arkansas is on a roll with lottery winners.

Several people have won the lottery across our area, including someone in Corning who won $65,000 and a woman in Jonesboro who plans to use her winnings to buy a house.

Another Jonesboro woman can add her name to the list of winners. Lisa won $10,000 playing a $10 Loaded scratch-off ticket she bought from Kum and Go on Johnson Avenue.

According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, she first told her sister about the winning ticket. She said she was going "to have a nice Christmas for her children with the prize and save the rest."

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android