ASP releases details in 3-car wreck that stalled I-555 traffic

Arkansas State Police has released an accident report detailing what led up to a three-car wreck on I-555.

The wreck happened around 5 p.m. on Nov. 14. The wreck closed all lanes of northbound traffic for roughly two hours as officers worked to clear the scene.

State police say traffic was congested in the area, as four lanes of traffic merged into one for a work zone up ahead.

According to an Arkansas State Police accident report, Christopher Richey, 28, of Lake City was unable to stop in time before colliding with a car driven by Kayla Smallman, 22, of Bay.

ASP states Smallman was slowing down but Richey hit her “at what appears to be significant speed”, sending her car crashing into a vehicle in front of her, driven by Connie Rose, 60, of Jonesboro.

“Vehicle two [Smallman] was pushed forward with enough velocity to cause disabling damage to vehicle three [Rose],” the accident report states.

After the initial impact, Richey’s car continued to roll into the inside lane of traffic, “leaving a significant fluid trail” behind.

State troopers noted tire and vehicle marks at the scene, indicating the area of collision.

“A short skid mark, two feet in length, from the front of vehicle one [Richey], was noted prior to vehicle one’s impact with vehicle two,” the report states.

While on the scene, troopers examined the brakes on Richey’s car and found only one brake was operational. Troopers conducted the test by applying the brakes to the maximum as the tow truck pulled the vehicle forward.

“As this was being done the left front wheel locked up and all three other wheels rolled freely,” the report states.

Due to Smallman’s injuries, she was unable to provide officers with a written statement.

State police say Smallman had a 2-year-old boy in her car at the time of the wreck. The extent of his injuries is not known.

The report states Dustin Bushong, 26, of Ravenden was a passenger in Richey’s vehicle.

State police did not detail the extent of Smallman’s injuries but her injury was labeled as “incapacitating”. ASP did not release any details on the injuries sustained by the 2-year-old in her car.

As for the remaining people involved in the wreck, ASP did not list them as having any injuries.

