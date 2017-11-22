Officer shot in the line of duty released from hospital

A Batesville police officer shot in the line of duty is now out of the hospital and back home.

Officer Michael Dickinson’s fellow officers stood outside the White River Medical Center on Wednesday and applauded as a hospital employee wheeled him out.

They then escorted him home to his family.

Chief Alan Cockrill says Dickinson is feeling better, but “he has a long road to recovery ahead of him.”

The chief added that Dickinson must undergo quite a bit of therapy before they know if he will ever return to work.

Dickinson was shot three times while investigating a domestic dispute on Nov. 3.

Police then shot and killed the alleged gunman, 44-year-old Marvin Stair.

Following the shooting, Dickinson was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and underwent several surgeries.

Accounts have been established at First Community Bank and Centennial Bank for Dickinson’s medical and living expenses.

