Single mother devastated after thief steals children's Christmas gifts

A single mother is devastated this holiday season after a thief stole her vehicle loaded with her children’s Christmas gifts.

Faith Scott is a hard-working single mom living in Rector.

Sometime early Tuesday morning, someone took off in her red 2005 Dodge Ram truck.

“My children’s Christmas gifts were taken, I know that material things can be replaced but if you don’t have the money at times to replace it, it doesn’t get replaced,” Scott said.

Monday night, Scott went Christmas shopping for her 5- and 7-year-old daughters.

She didn’t have much but bought what she could afford: Barbie dolls, Play-Doh kits, arts and crafts, shoes and clothes.

She had the things hidden under seats and planned to wrap them Wednesday.

Not only are the presents gone, so is her truck. She hopes the community can help locate the person responsible.

“Here it is Thanksgiving, Christmas and you want to think people would not do things like this right now, especially during this time of year,” Scott said. “It takes an emotional toll on a family and kids. That was it. That was their Christmas. I was proud of that.”

Region 8 News reached out to Rector Police Chief Glenn Leach Wednesday morning.

He said investigators are following up on leads.

Meanwhile, they, along with Scott need your help locating the thief.

Anyone with information on the truck’s whereabouts or the thief should contact the Rector Police Department at 870-595-2423.

“I need my vehicle, that’s the only transportation I have, and I want my kids to have Christmas,” Scott said.

