Volunteers needed for Jonesboro Thanksgiving dinner

The 18th annual Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving Dinner will happen on Thursday, November 23rd.

But, a vital ingredient is needed for its success... volunteers.

Volunteer Jim Grisham said this event is to help those in need.

“We’re serving a community Thanksgiving dinner,” Grisham said. “It’s for the homeless, the lonely and the hungry in the city limits of Jonesboro. This is put on by a group of churches, anywhere from 10 to 13 churches. They basically provide the food for us and cook it. We bring it in here and we serve it to people who need it.”

Grisham said this event started years ago with just one church.

“This started in the Methodist church years ago,” Grisham said. “It was with a group called the Random Acts of Kindness. We had a gentleman that wanted to cook a meal for the city and for the elderly in our church. We did that one year. And when we did it we found out that the Baptist church was doing the same thing. So, for the next couple of years, we put it together with the Baptist church. Then the suggestion was made that we go citywide because we couldn’t get people to come to the churches. So, St. Bernards was good enough to let us use the Auditorium. NEA Baptist helps us with the desserts. The Food Bank and Butterball helps with the turkey and the churches buy and cook and take care of everything else.”

Grisham said those who help make the event possible get just as much out of it as those who come for help.

“I think the people who come out and work in this thing,” Grisham said. “And put the effort in it to put it together get more out of it or as much out of it as the people who come and participate and take part in the meal. It brings the community closer together.”

Grisham said the event has grown over the years.

“It has grown,” Grisham said. “This first year we did it we served about five or six hundred people. In 2010, I think we fed around over 1,100 and last year, we fed 1,912. We’ve got food prepared this year for 2,000.”

Grisham said his entire family comes out and works every year.

“My whole family is in this thing,” Grisham said. “We’ve done it so long. When we get home tomorrow, we’ll be give out. But we all have a good feeling because we think we’ve helped somebody who really needed to be helped. And that’s what it’s all about.”

Grisham said ovens and burners in churches all over Jonesboro will turn on bright and early Thursday morning.

“We’ll start cooking in the morning around 5 a.m.,” Grisham said. “They’ll start cooking at the different churches. Then, they’ll bring the food in here and we’ll start serving as quick as we get the food here.”

Grisham said they need anywhere from four hundred to five hundred volunteers to help them pull the event off.

Grisham said they will have around 1,200 carry outs and feed around 6,700 people in the auditorium.

The dinner will begin Thursday morning around 9:30 a.m. or 10:00 a.m.

Anyone interested in helping need only show up Thursday morning at St. Bernards Auditorium ready to work.

