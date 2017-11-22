Pair arrested in robbery, battery case

A pair of Jonesboro women were reportedly seen trying to conceal merchandise at a store Monday.

Their problems soon escalated, police said Wednesday.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Whitney White and Yarkesha Riley were arrested Monday after an off-duty police officer working security at Food Smart on East Nettleton Avenue saw the pair concealing merchandise.

The officer followed the pair into the business and noticed that the pair had left the store.

“The officer followed them outside and identified himself as a police officer,” the probable cause affidavit noted. “One subject made it to a vehicle that was waiting in the parking lot. The officer was able to stop the other subject (White). White began to struggle with the officer and was able to get the vehicle’s driver side rear door open.”

Police say that White fought her way inside the vehicle and while the officer was standing at the rear door, Riley, who was driving, put the vehicle in reverse.

“The rear door pushed into the officer as he was attempting to arrest White. Riley then accelerated the vehicle again, catching the officer with the door and pushing him into another vehicle in the parking lot. Riley then struck the same vehicle,” the probable cause affidavit read.

The officer had injuries to his back, police said.

The pair then left the area but were interviewed Tuesday about the case.

White was arrested on suspicion of robbery, second-degree battery, resisting arrest, and fleeing. Riley was arrested on suspicion of robbery, second-degree battery, leaving the scene of an accident and fleeing.

A $25,000 bond was set for Riley Wednesday while a $15,000 bond was set for White, police said.

