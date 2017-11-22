Little Rock woman sees redemption in staying clean - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Little Rock woman sees redemption in staying clean

(Source: KARK) (Source: KARK)
(Source: KARK) (Source: KARK)
(KAIT/KARK) -

Madeline Tate said this week that her first heroin high happened when she was a senior in high school. 

Now, she says she lives at a sober living center in Jackson, Mississippi. 

According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, Tate said the heroin fix quickly led to meth and prescription pills. She said she shot up in her arms, her hands, even her feet to get a fix. 

Her mother, Hope Hankins, said the whole situation was a living hell and that her daughter battled her demons. Added to it, Hankins said her daughter had changes in her friends not to mention who she was dating provided a key look into the future. 

Tate has been arrested four times on drug charges in Pulaski County, KARK reported. She said getting away from Little Rock and her old friends have helped.

"It was more comfortable not being in Little Rock," Tate said of her treatment at the McCoy House. 

Under the agreement, Tate is required to volunteer twice a week at the center's store. She said she has been sober for six months. 

"My wanting, my willingness, to want to be sober this time for sure changed it," Tate said. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Volunteers feed hundreds in Lawrence County

    Volunteers feed hundreds in Lawrence County

    Thursday, November 23 2017 11:39 AM EST2017-11-23 16:39:06 GMT
    Thursday, November 23 2017 11:44 AM EST2017-11-23 16:44:20 GMT
    (Source: City of Walnut Ridge via Facebook)(Source: City of Walnut Ridge via Facebook)

    Hundreds of Lawrence County residents enjoyed a holiday dinner thanks to the hard work and dedication of their neighbors.

    Hundreds of Lawrence County residents enjoyed a holiday dinner thanks to the hard work and dedication of their neighbors.

  • Optimist Club tree sale starts after Thanksgiving

    Optimist Club tree sale starts after Thanksgiving

    Thursday, November 23 2017 10:29 AM EST2017-11-23 15:29:03 GMT
    Thursday, November 23 2017 10:57 AM EST2017-11-23 15:57:20 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Once Thanksgiving is over, Christmas will take center stage for most families.

    Once Thanksgiving is over, Christmas will take center stage for most families.

  • Woman arrested after crashing into ditch

    Woman arrested after crashing into ditch

    Thursday, November 23 2017 10:47 AM EST2017-11-23 15:47:34 GMT
    Thursday, November 23 2017 10:52 AM EST2017-11-23 15:52:45 GMT
    Amy Melissa Starks (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Amy Melissa Starks (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    Jonesboro police arrested a woman Wednesday night after they say she drove her SUV into a ditch.

    Jonesboro police arrested a woman Wednesday night after they say she drove her SUV into a ditch.

    •   
Powered by Frankly