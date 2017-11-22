Little Rock woman sees redemption in staying clean

Madeline Tate said this week that her first heroin high happened when she was a senior in high school.

Now, she says she lives at a sober living center in Jackson, Mississippi.

According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, Tate said the heroin fix quickly led to meth and prescription pills. She said she shot up in her arms, her hands, even her feet to get a fix.

Her mother, Hope Hankins, said the whole situation was a living hell and that her daughter battled her demons. Added to it, Hankins said her daughter had changes in her friends not to mention who she was dating provided a key look into the future.

Tate has been arrested four times on drug charges in Pulaski County, KARK reported. She said getting away from Little Rock and her old friends have helped.

"It was more comfortable not being in Little Rock," Tate said of her treatment at the McCoy House.

Under the agreement, Tate is required to volunteer twice a week at the center's store. She said she has been sober for six months.

"My wanting, my willingness, to want to be sober this time for sure changed it," Tate said.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android