Diaz court system to merge with Newport

Anyone who has business with the Diaz District Court system will soon have to take care of that business in Newport.

According to a Facebook post, the Diaz court system is being merged into the Newport court system on Jan. 2, 2018. The post noted that all payments, inquiries and work credit questions will be dealt with at 615 3rd Street in Newport.

The court can be contacted at 870-523-9555, ext. 4.

However, people can still make payments in Diaz until Dec. 31.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android