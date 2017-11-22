Boom in business for liquor stores during the holiday

Many families are hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday and during their travels, some may make a stop at liquor stores.

According to Hayden Wyatt, co-owner of Brock’s Liquor in Elgin, that is exactly the case for his store.

“It gets wild in here especially like a day or two before Thanksgiving,” said Wyatt. “I mean we are getting hit hard with people coming in here getting their beer and everything else. It gets really busy.”

Danny Woods, a co-owner of the business, said they prepare every year for the holiday season to be one of their biggest revenue boosters.

“We stock the store up as much as possible,” said Woods. “We buy a lot and we try to serve a lot.”

The owners said wine is especially popular during this time of year.

“Everyone wants a little wine with their turkey,” said Woods.

Wyatt said the main important thing is being safe with your families.

“We just want everyone to be home safe and sound,” said Wyatt. “Come out and get as much as you want for the holiday. Make one trip but more than anything, be happy with your family.”

Woods added another very important piece of advice.

“Never drink and drive,” said Woods. “Come get what you want, but get home and drink. Do not do it while you are driving. We need everyone getting to and from home safely and legally to make this holiday a great one.”

