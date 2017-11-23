Optimist Club tree sale starts after Thanksgiving

Once Thanksgiving is over, Christmas will take center stage for most families.

The Optimist Club of Jonesboro is ready to help you find the perfect live Christmas tree.

The club will begin their annual Christmas Tree Sale Friday after Thanksgiving.

Barry Clayton with the Optimist Club appeared on Region 8 News Midday with Diana Davis Wednesday.

He said this year they only have Frasier firs for sale.

“Some of the tree farms said the drought they had and some of the seeds didn’t do like they were supposed to have affected some of the smaller orders,” Clayton said.

Nonetheless, Clayton said they have plenty of trees to choose from ranging from 6 to 10 feet tall.

The Optimists will be at the A-State Farmers Market in Jonesboro Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving from 9:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The Sunday after Thanksgiving they will be open from 1 to 8 p.m.

Regular hours are Monday through Friday and Sundays 1 to 8 p.m., and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Clayton said the tree sales help fund the projects the club supports.

“We give out $3,000 worth of scholarship and recognize between 50 and 55 outstanding seniors, and also, we have the fishing derby in April,” Clayton said. “We give money to Camp Quality.”

Prices for the trees range between $45 and $85.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android