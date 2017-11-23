Woman arrested after crashing into ditch

Jonesboro police arrested a woman Wednesday night after they say she drove her SUV into a ditch.

The wreck happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Bridger and Peachtree, according to the initial incident report.

When Officer Michael Talley arrived at the scene he found a white Ford Explorer nose down in a steep ditch.

He stated it appeared the driver, 40-year-old Amy Melissa Starks, was traveling westbound when she overshot the turn onto Bridger and cut through a field. In an attempt to get back on the road, the SUV “went straight into a ditch.”

Talley went to check on Starks who was still in the driver’s seat. After noting a “strong odor of intoxicants,” he asked her to exit the vehicle. But, she said she could not. He then asked if she was hurt and she said she was not.

The officer then assisted Starks out of the vehicle and up what he called a “very steep ditch.”

According to his report, Starks told the officer she was coming from “the bar” but could not tell him which one.

Talley stated Starks had trouble standing and he had to assist her in walking.

While looking for her driver’s license and insurance information, he reported finding a pill of suspected hydrocodone.

The officer arrested Starks and took her to the Craighead County Detention Center where she reportedly refused to submit to a blood alcohol content test.

She was booked into the CCDC on suspicion of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, not meth or cocaine, less than 2 grams; DWI; driving while license canceled, suspended, or revoked; careless and prohibited driving; no proof of liability insurance; and refusal to submit.

