Volunteers feed hundreds in Lawrence County

Hundreds of Lawrence County residents enjoyed a holiday dinner thanks to the hard work and dedication of their neighbors.

Dozens of volunteers cooked and served up more than 800 meals Wednesday at The Studio on Main Street in Walnut Ridge.

In a message on social media, Mayor Charles Snapp credited State Rep. Fran Cavenaugh’s vision and dedication for the successful dinner and the “outstanding group of volunteers” who made it a true day of thanksgiving.

For those who could not make it to the event, Snapp and other volunteers hand-delivered meals to about 400 people.

