AG: Scammers still trying to scare Arkansans with IRS con

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt once said there was nothing to fear but fear itself.

In a similar vein, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge assures citizens not to be afraid of scammers trying to scare them with an IRS con.

“The IRS is never going to call you demanding immediate payment on back taxes,” Rutledge stated in a news release this week.

She said the scam artists often spoof the caller ID to make it look as though the IRS is calling, and even sound like an authentic agent.

But she says the IRS will not make unsolicited phone calls. Instead, the agency will mail multiple notices and never ask for personal or financial information.

The AG stresses the IRS will not do the following:

Call demanding immediate payment. The IRS will not call if you owe taxes without first sending you a bill in the mail.

Demand that taxes are paid without providing the individual the opportunity to question or appeal the amount owed.

Require a payment of taxes a certain way. For example, demanding a payment with a prepaid debit card.

Ask consumers for a credit or debit card numbers over the phone.

Threaten to bring in police or other agencies to arrest you for not paying.

Arkansans who receive these threatening phone calls should call the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration at (800) 366-4484 and file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission.

Those with questions about owed taxes should call the IRS at (800) 829-1040.

