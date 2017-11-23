AG: Scammers still trying to scare Arkansans with IRS con - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

AG: Scammers still trying to scare Arkansans with IRS con

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)
Region 8 News Desk -

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt once said there was nothing to fear but fear itself.

In a similar vein, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge assures citizens not to be afraid of scammers trying to scare them with an IRS con.

“The IRS is never going to call you demanding immediate payment on back taxes,” Rutledge stated in a news release this week.

She said the scam artists often spoof the caller ID to make it look as though the IRS is calling, and even sound like an authentic agent.

But she says the IRS will not make unsolicited phone calls. Instead, the agency will mail multiple notices and never ask for personal or financial information.

The AG stresses the IRS will not do the following:

  • Call demanding immediate payment. The IRS will not call if you owe taxes without first sending you a bill in the mail.
  • Demand that taxes are paid without providing the individual the opportunity to question or appeal the amount owed. 
  • Require a payment of taxes a certain way. For example, demanding a payment with a prepaid debit card. 
  • Ask consumers for a credit or debit card numbers over the phone.
  • Threaten to bring in police or other agencies to arrest you for not paying.

Arkansans who receive these threatening phone calls should call the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration at (800) 366-4484 and file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission.

Those with questions about owed taxes should call the IRS at (800) 829-1040.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Shoppers prepare for Black Friday

    Shoppers prepare for Black Friday

    Thursday, November 23 2017 11:35 PM EST2017-11-24 04:35:16 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Most shoppers began their Black Friday shopping a day early, going to stores Thursday night to pick up on bargains.  

    Most shoppers began their Black Friday shopping a day early, going to stores Thursday night to pick up on bargains.  

  • Johnny Cash boyhood home considered for historic nomination

    Johnny Cash boyhood home considered for historic nomination

    Thursday, November 23 2017 8:34 PM EST2017-11-24 01:34:09 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The boyhood home of country music icon Johnny Cash is being considered as a nominee for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places.             

    The boyhood home of country music icon Johnny Cash is being considered as a nominee for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places.             

  • Volunteers serve nearly 2,000 Thanksgiving meals

    Volunteers serve nearly 2,000 Thanksgiving meals

    Thursday, November 23 2017 4:55 PM EST2017-11-23 21:55:36 GMT
    Thursday, November 23 2017 6:04 PM EST2017-11-23 23:04:27 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Thanksgiving is a time to be with loved ones and enjoy good food, but since that is not an option for everyone, members of the Jonesboro community came together to make sure as many people as possible were fed.

    Thanksgiving is a time to be with loved ones and enjoy good food, but since that is not an option for everyone, members of the Jonesboro community came together to make sure as many people as possible were fed.

    •   
Powered by Frankly