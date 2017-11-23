ASU-Newport to honor fallen officer

On June 12, Lt. Patrick Weatherford was killed in the line of duty.

Next week Arkansas State University-Newport will honor his service by dedicating the Criminal Justice Department in his memory.

The dedication will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, in the Harryette M. Hodges and Kaneaster Hodges, Sr. Library.

The Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees voted in September to name the department in his memory.

Weatherford, who graduated ASU-Newport, was a 15-year veteran of the Newport Police Department. In 2016, he was named Jackson County Officer of the Year by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

