Volunteers serve nearly 2,000 Thanksgiving meals

Thanksgiving is a time to be with loved ones and enjoy good food, but since that is not an option for everyone, members of the Jonesboro community came together to make sure as many people as possible were fed.

The city-wide Thanksgiving meal was open to anyone who was homeless, hungry, or lonely for the holiday.

The meal was cooked at six different churches early Thursday morning.

Then, more than 700 volunteers brought desserts and helped serve the food.

“When I get home tonight I’ll be give out, but you feel good because you think you’ve done something that helps somebody that needed some help and that’s what we’re supposed to do,” volunteer Jim Grisham said.

Those volunteers also spent part of their holiday delivering around 12,000 meals to homes, hospitals, and first responders who were working.

The members of Breaking Bonds Ministries volunteered their team and said they were thankful to be helping others.

“I was at my bottom of the bottom and now I just love giving back to the community,” Rickey Jennings from Breaking Bonds said.

“I mean, we’ve all been at the bottom spot and now coming to a church and to a hospital to help people in need, that’s what it’s all about,” Breaking Bonds Ministries member Neil Bricker said.

In total, 1,825 meals were served at the event.

Volunteers said it seems to grow each year, which was proven due to having more than 200 more residents than last year that came to serve.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android