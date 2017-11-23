Turkey Trot promotes exercise on Thanksgiving

On Thanksgiving, people usually indulge in good food and time with loved ones. The day also included some exercise for around 200 people in Jonesboro.

They attended the Turkey Trot at Craighead Forest Park Thursday morning.

This is the 12th year that Gearhead Outfitters owners Ted and Amanda Herget have hosted the event, but the first time it’s an official race with a pre-registration.

The event was part of St. Bernards and Gearhead’s Get in Gear series, which encourages an active lifestyle.

“The idea was just to promote healthy living in Northeast Arkansas,” Amanda Herget said. “To have an event once a month, so we started in February with the Healthy Hear, which is a 2-mile race and then every month we might do a 5K, we’ve done a half marathon.”

The run was free to enter, but donations were collected for the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.

“That’s really what we’re here for, to give back to others and there are so many people that’s less fortunate than all of us,” Herget said. “So we’re just here to provide food to others and to counts our blessings and be thankful for what we have too.”

Herget said the Turkey Trot gets bigger each year and they hope their healthy events continue to get more people outside and moving.

