Johnny Cash boyhood home considered for historic nomination

Johnny Cash boyhood home considered for historic nomination

LITTLE ROCK (AP) -

The boyhood home of country music icon Johnny Cash is being considered as a nominee for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places.
           
The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program's review board is to meet Wednesday to consider 14 properties for nomination to the list of the nation's historic places.
           
The Cash home was built in 1934 in Dyess in northeastern Arkansas, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Memphis, Tennessee. The house and 40 acres (16 hectares) were provided to the Cash family as part of a government economic recovery program during the Great Depression.
           
Preservation Program spokesman Mark Christ told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that a final decision on whether the property is included on the list will be made by the National Park Service.

