Shoppers prepare for Black Friday

Most shoppers began their Black Friday shopping a day early, going to stores Thursday night to pick up on bargains.

Both employees and shoppers at the Parker Road Walmart said there was almost pandemonium early Thursday night with people going in and out of the store.

Shoppers could find wireless printers for only $19, while electronics like an X-Box were good sellers.

Several shoppers said the early shopping was an adrenaline rush, standing in line for over three hours. Meanwhile, others said there appeared to be fewer shoppers at stores Thursday night, leaving more room to get around.

As shoppers made their way to stores Thursday night, area police were also at the scene to help prevent thefts from happening. Sgt. Ron Richardson with the Craighead County Sheriff's Office said things went relatively smooth Thursday night and that deputies planned to be at stores the rest of the evening.

Richardson did provide some advice for shoppers to help avoid problems.

"Keep your cars locked when you put your stuff up. Try to hide it if you can but keep your cars locked on any given day," Richardson said. "Try to save as many thefts from happening."

