Arkansas man gets two special gifts this holiday season

A Benton, AR, man is getting two unexpected gifts this holiday season.

In a report by KATV, Mark Troillet explained he is receiving a second chance at life and the role of a lifetime.

Troillet has hereditary kidney disease and had both his kidneys removed last year.

His brother plans to donate one of his kidneys to give him that second chance at life.

Before the surgery, Troillet is taking the stage for a role he’s wanted since he was a teenager.

To see the full story and find out more about Troillet’s stage debut and the need for organ donation click here.

