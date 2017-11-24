MSHP: Driver in fatal crash was drunk

A man faces two counts of involuntary manslaughter following a one-vehicle crash that left two people dead.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 20-year-old Hayden F. Samons of New Madrid was driving while intoxicated when his car ran off the road and overturned.

The crash happened at 10:32 p.m. on Route K in Ripley County.

According to the crash report, Samons was northbound when his 2012 Chevy Impala ran off the roadway, struck a mailbox and overturned several times.

His passengers, 16-year-old Brandon D. Samons and 22-year-old Derick M. Samons, both of Doniphan, were both thrown from the car.

Derick Samons was pronounced dead at the scene by Ripley County Coroner Michael Jackson.

Brandon Samons was first flown to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center then to Regional One Health in Memphis where he died Friday morning.

Hayden Samons was taken by ambulance to Southeast Health of Ripley County in Doniphan with minor injuries.

Before he was released into the care of emergency medical personnel, MSHP arrested him on suspicion of two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

Neither he nor his passengers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the incident report.

