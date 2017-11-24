Vandal dims woman's Christmas display

A woman’s holiday spirit is far from bright after someone cut the cords on her Christmas lights.

The 48-year-old victim, who lives on Scenic Road, called the Jonesboro Police Department Thursday morning to report the vandalism.

She said sometime during the night someone cut the cords to her Christmas lights that were on her house and around her trees and bushes. She estimated the damages at $450, according to the initial incident report.

The woman said she had been having trouble with a named suspect who she said had been “messing with her vehicles and causing scenes with her.”

