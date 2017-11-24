Overturned tanker causes traffic troubles on I-55

An overturned tanker caused trouble for holiday travelers heading to Jonesboro.

This truck carrying propane lost control and overturned Friday morning on Interstate 55 at the Jonesboro exit near Turrell.

According to the Marion Fire Department, the exit will be closed for several hours until crews can clear the overpass.

MFD advises motorists to “look for an alternate route for the next 4 to 6 hours.”

