Dozens line up to buy Christmas trees

Instead of lining up at the Walmart checkout, dozens of people queued up Friday morning to buy a Christmas tree.

Danna Reece Johnson shared these photos of people waiting outside the Southridge Christmas Tree Plantation, 171 CR 468 in Jonesboro.

“Never in our 25 years of coming here have I seen anything like this,” Johnson said in her Facebook post.

She estimated as many as 100 people were in line at 11 a.m.

Johnson added she was glad her family had a Friday morning tradition of going and getting their tree because she expects they will be sold out before the day is over.

