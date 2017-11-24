Health inspector makes unexpected discovery in store freezer - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Health inspector makes unexpected discovery in store freezer

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

While a health inspector reported finding insects crawling on the counters of a Mississippi County bar-be-que restaurant, an inspector in another part of Region 8 reported finding something hanging in a store’s deep freezer that did not belong there.

Here’s a look at all the inspections submitted during the week ending Friday, Nov. 24:

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Local reaction mixed to Bielema's dismissal

    Local reaction mixed to Bielema's dismissal

    Friday, November 24 2017 10:57 PM EST2017-11-25 03:57:40 GMT
    Friday, November 24 2017 11:39 PM EST2017-11-25 04:39:44 GMT
    Arkansas Head Football Coach Bret Bielema was fired Friday, just minutes after Arkansas ended its season against Missouri. (Source: KAIT)Arkansas Head Football Coach Bret Bielema was fired Friday, just minutes after Arkansas ended its season against Missouri. (Source: KAIT)

    It was one of the biggest questions left to be answered Friday after the University of Arkansas faced the University of Missouri Friday in the season finale for the Razorbacks - the fate of Head Football Coach Bret Bielema. 

    It was one of the biggest questions left to be answered Friday after the University of Arkansas faced the University of Missouri Friday in the season finale for the Razorbacks - the fate of Head Football Coach Bret Bielema. 

  • City holds first annual Tinsel & Twinkle

    City holds first annual Tinsel & Twinkle

    Friday, November 24 2017 11:15 PM EST2017-11-25 04:15:44 GMT
    Friday, November 24 2017 11:20 PM EST2017-11-25 04:20:40 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Because of one man’s kind gesture to the city of Marmaduke, they were able to host their first annual Tinsel & Twinkle in the Park.

    Because of one man’s kind gesture to the city of Marmaduke, they were able to host their first annual Tinsel & Twinkle in the Park.

  • Arkansas woman who used county cash for dog tuxedo sentenced

    Arkansas woman who used county cash for dog tuxedo sentenced

    Friday, November 24 2017 3:24 PM EST2017-11-24 20:24:42 GMT
    (Source: APGraphicsBank)(Source: APGraphicsBank)

    A former Arkansas county employee who fraudulently spent more than $366,000 using a county credit card to buy personal items, including a tuxedo for her dog, has been sentenced to 20 years of probation.

    A former Arkansas county employee who fraudulently spent more than $366,000 using a county credit card to buy personal items, including a tuxedo for her dog, has been sentenced to 20 years of probation.

    •   
Powered by Frankly