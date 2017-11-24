Family asks for help after Thanksgiving fire destroys home

A father and son are left with nothing after a Thanksgiving day fire destroyed their home.

Firefighters from Lafe, Delaplaine, Western Greene County and Oak Grove Heights departments rushed away from their meals to battle the blaze on Greene County Road 154 in Beech Grove.

Wade Miller, a single father who is disabled after losing one leg to a construction accident years ago, and his 16-year-old son live in the house.

They were not at home when the fire started.

Bryan Miller, Wade’s oldest son, was left speechless.

“There’s really no words, there’s no way to put it into words,” Bryan said. “To be out here with him and watching it happen and there was nothing we could do, it was tough.”

Wade’s sister, Catherine Wood, said getting the call about the fire around noon Thursday was terrifying.

“I didn’t think they were here but I wasn’t 100% sure,” Catherine said. “It was an old friend that called me. I asked her if she would have someone come down there and just make sure and thankfully they weren’t here.”

While the Millers spent Thanksgiving night counting their blessings, thankful that everyone made it to the table for dinner, they know that Wade and Sean now have to start over.

“They don’t have anything,” Bryan said. “They don’t have a dish or a spoon or any of that left.”

The family only had minimal home insurance.

“It may cover rebuilding part of it but it’s not going to cover it all, anything that goes inside,” Catherine said.

To supply those needed items like appliances, furniture, and clothes, the family is reaching out to the community, hoping to find some help this holiday season.

“They’re going to need a lot of help and we just appreciate anyone who can,” Catherine said.

Along with accepting any donated items, an account has been set up at First National Bank and a GoFundMe account was established.

“It doesn’t have to be new as long as it’s in decent condition,” Catherine said. “We’re just thankful for what we can get.”

Family members said they couldn’t thank the responding firefighters enough.

The four dogs that were saved from the burning house were all given homes by those firefighters.

