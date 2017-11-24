Family asks for help after Thanksgiving fire destroys home - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Family asks for help after Thanksgiving fire destroys home

Posted by Kirsten Pieri-May, News Producer - Reporter/MMJ
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
GREENE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A father and son are left with nothing after a Thanksgiving day fire destroyed their home.

Firefighters from Lafe, Delaplaine, Western Greene County and Oak Grove Heights departments rushed away from their meals to battle the blaze on Greene County Road 154 in Beech Grove.

Wade Miller, a single father who is disabled after losing one leg to a construction accident years ago, and his 16-year-old son live in the house.

They were not at home when the fire started.

Bryan Miller, Wade’s oldest son, was left speechless.

“There’s really no words, there’s no way to put it into words,” Bryan said. “To be out here with him and watching it happen and there was nothing we could do, it was tough.”

Wade’s sister, Catherine Wood, said getting the call about the fire around noon Thursday was terrifying.

“I didn’t think they were here but I wasn’t 100% sure,” Catherine said. “It was an old friend that called me. I asked her if she would have someone come down there and just make sure and thankfully they weren’t here.”

While the Millers spent Thanksgiving night counting their blessings, thankful that everyone made it to the table for dinner, they know that Wade and Sean now have to start over.

“They don’t have anything,” Bryan said. “They don’t have a dish or a spoon or any of that left.”

The family only had minimal home insurance.

“It may cover rebuilding part of it but it’s not going to cover it all, anything that goes inside,” Catherine said.

To supply those needed items like appliances, furniture, and clothes, the family is reaching out to the community, hoping to find some help this holiday season.

“They’re going to need a lot of help and we just appreciate anyone who can,” Catherine said.

Along with accepting any donated items, an account has been set up at First National Bank and a GoFundMe account was established.

“It doesn’t have to be new as long as it’s in decent condition,” Catherine said. “We’re just thankful for what we can get.”

Family members said they couldn’t thank the responding firefighters enough.

The four dogs that were saved from the burning house were all given homes by those firefighters. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Local reaction mixed to Bielema's dismissal

    Local reaction mixed to Bielema's dismissal

    Friday, November 24 2017 10:57 PM EST2017-11-25 03:57:40 GMT
    Friday, November 24 2017 11:39 PM EST2017-11-25 04:39:44 GMT
    Arkansas Head Football Coach Bret Bielema was fired Friday, just minutes after Arkansas ended its season against Missouri. (Source: KAIT)Arkansas Head Football Coach Bret Bielema was fired Friday, just minutes after Arkansas ended its season against Missouri. (Source: KAIT)

    It was one of the biggest questions left to be answered Friday after the University of Arkansas faced the University of Missouri Friday in the season finale for the Razorbacks - the fate of Head Football Coach Bret Bielema. 

    It was one of the biggest questions left to be answered Friday after the University of Arkansas faced the University of Missouri Friday in the season finale for the Razorbacks - the fate of Head Football Coach Bret Bielema. 

  • City holds first annual Tinsel & Twinkle

    City holds first annual Tinsel & Twinkle

    Friday, November 24 2017 11:15 PM EST2017-11-25 04:15:44 GMT
    Friday, November 24 2017 11:20 PM EST2017-11-25 04:20:40 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Because of one man’s kind gesture to the city of Marmaduke, they were able to host their first annual Tinsel & Twinkle in the Park.

    Because of one man’s kind gesture to the city of Marmaduke, they were able to host their first annual Tinsel & Twinkle in the Park.

  • Arkansas woman who used county cash for dog tuxedo sentenced

    Arkansas woman who used county cash for dog tuxedo sentenced

    Friday, November 24 2017 3:24 PM EST2017-11-24 20:24:42 GMT
    (Source: APGraphicsBank)(Source: APGraphicsBank)

    A former Arkansas county employee who fraudulently spent more than $366,000 using a county credit card to buy personal items, including a tuxedo for her dog, has been sentenced to 20 years of probation.

    A former Arkansas county employee who fraudulently spent more than $366,000 using a county credit card to buy personal items, including a tuxedo for her dog, has been sentenced to 20 years of probation.

    •   
Powered by Frankly