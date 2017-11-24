Agape House collects toys for Christmas

The Agape House held a toy drive in Jonesboro and Paragould Friday so their children can receive a gift from their mom.

They were set up outside of a Family Dollar in both towns to collect toys and money.

Agape House Director Sunny Curtis said about 80% of the women enrolled in the program have kids, so they hope to make the holiday a special one.

“For some of them it will be their first, their mom’s first clean Christmas maybe since they were born,” Curtis said. “And they’ve missed out on a lot. It’s just a toy but it’s symbolic of so much more.”

Freda Hancock has been in the rehab program for 50 days and is thankful for the community’s support.

“You know, our kids won’t have Christmas because we’re in the program but we’re doing it to better ourselves for our kids, so we can have a better life for them,” Hancock said.

The Agape House has doubled in size since last year, so more Christmas donations were needed.

If you missed Friday’s toy drive but still want to donate, you can drop off toys or money to the Agape House location in either Oak Grove or Corning.

Curtis said the communities have always supported them and they are grateful for that.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android