Residents hit the gym after Thanksgiving

When families are finished with their Thanksgiving meals, some tend to exercise the extra calories off immediately which means good business for local gyms.

According to Forestt Greeno with 10 Fitness, that is the case for them.

“It usually varies throughout the year,” said Greeno. “We will have periods where we are very busy and then we will have periods where we are not so much but during this time of year we definitely see an increase in members.”

Greeno said that could be the old and newcomers.

“There will be people who you know have worked out quite a bit, and then as it gets closer to this time of year they will slowly fade off,” said Greeno. “But once that first holiday is under their belts they will be back as if they never left. Then you'll have those people that come in around the holidays that want to start or at the beginning of the year when they are interested in their New Year's resolutions.”

Whether the customer base is small or large during the season, Greeno said their personal trainers are always ready for anyone wanting to knock off those holiday pounds.

“Our trainers are all professional trainers that are always willing to take in new clients, no matter what time of the year it is,” said Greeno. “It is definitely important to stay consistent while starting these diets and workouts and we are here to make sure people do just that.”

