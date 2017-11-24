Restaurants benefit after Thanksgiving despite leftovers

Retail stores are not the only establishments benefiting from Black Friday sales. Restaurants also see an increase in business.

“We get a lot of Black Friday shoppers coming in to enjoy some freshly cooked meals with their families,” said Courtney Kaelin, a bartender at Skinny J’s. “We find that some people do not want to eat their leftovers after Thanksgiving and while they are out and about, it is easier to satisfy their hunger by swinging by a restaurant.”

Kaelin said this time of year is the time a person would want to be in the restaurant business.

“This is a great season,” said Kaelin. “This marks it for us from now until about New Years. We'll be going nonstop. We’ll be busy.”

Kaelin also said this is a time where they get a lot of holiday parties from customers which brings in even more money.

