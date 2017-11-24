Restaurants benefit after Thanksgiving despite leftovers - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Restaurants benefit after Thanksgiving despite leftovers

Posted by Japhanie Gray, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Retail stores are not the only establishments benefiting from Black Friday sales. Restaurants also see an increase in business.

“We get a lot of Black Friday shoppers coming in to enjoy some freshly cooked meals with their families,” said Courtney Kaelin, a bartender at Skinny J’s. “We find that some people do not want to eat their leftovers after Thanksgiving and while they are out and about, it is easier to satisfy their hunger by swinging by a restaurant.”

Kaelin said this time of year is the time a person would want to be in the restaurant business.

“This is a great season,” said Kaelin. “This marks it for us from now until about New Years. We'll be going nonstop. We’ll be busy.”

Kaelin also said this is a time where they get a lot of holiday parties from customers which brings in even more money.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Local reaction mixed to Bielema's dismissal

    Local reaction mixed to Bielema's dismissal

    Friday, November 24 2017 10:57 PM EST2017-11-25 03:57:40 GMT
    Friday, November 24 2017 11:39 PM EST2017-11-25 04:39:44 GMT
    Arkansas Head Football Coach Bret Bielema was fired Friday, just minutes after Arkansas ended its season against Missouri. (Source: KAIT)Arkansas Head Football Coach Bret Bielema was fired Friday, just minutes after Arkansas ended its season against Missouri. (Source: KAIT)

    It was one of the biggest questions left to be answered Friday after the University of Arkansas faced the University of Missouri Friday in the season finale for the Razorbacks - the fate of Head Football Coach Bret Bielema. 

    It was one of the biggest questions left to be answered Friday after the University of Arkansas faced the University of Missouri Friday in the season finale for the Razorbacks - the fate of Head Football Coach Bret Bielema. 

  • City holds first annual Tinsel & Twinkle

    City holds first annual Tinsel & Twinkle

    Friday, November 24 2017 11:15 PM EST2017-11-25 04:15:44 GMT
    Friday, November 24 2017 11:20 PM EST2017-11-25 04:20:40 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Because of one man’s kind gesture to the city of Marmaduke, they were able to host their first annual Tinsel & Twinkle in the Park.

    Because of one man’s kind gesture to the city of Marmaduke, they were able to host their first annual Tinsel & Twinkle in the Park.

  • Arkansas woman who used county cash for dog tuxedo sentenced

    Arkansas woman who used county cash for dog tuxedo sentenced

    Friday, November 24 2017 3:24 PM EST2017-11-24 20:24:42 GMT
    (Source: APGraphicsBank)(Source: APGraphicsBank)

    A former Arkansas county employee who fraudulently spent more than $366,000 using a county credit card to buy personal items, including a tuxedo for her dog, has been sentenced to 20 years of probation.

    A former Arkansas county employee who fraudulently spent more than $366,000 using a county credit card to buy personal items, including a tuxedo for her dog, has been sentenced to 20 years of probation.

    •   
Powered by Frankly