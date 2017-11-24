Correctional officers released, officials say

According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, the two correctional officers taken hostage Friday have been released with minor injuries. The station reported that some of the inmates were injured and that some were being transported to area hospitals.

Earlier Friday, officials said the two correctional officers at the Maximum Security Unit in Tucker were taken hostage by two inmates.

The television station reported that the inmates had been holding the officers in a housing area at the prison. Emergency response teams went to the scene and the Arkansas State Police had been called, prison officials said.

