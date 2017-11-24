UAMS to cut 600 positions

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) announced Monday it would cut 600 jobs to meet its budget.

According to Little Rock TV station, KATV, UAMS said it must cut more than $30 million in expenses for the fiscal year.

“Over the last several weeks, UAMS leadership has been conducting a comprehensive review of all programs to identify cost savings and make adjustments,” said Leslie Taylor, UAMS vice chancellor in the Office of Communications and Marketing. “However, personnel is our largest expense and we have come to the extremely painful realization that we can’t meet our budget without also eliminating jobs.”

Of the 600 positions it plans to cut, the school said 258 are currently occupied.

Those whose jobs will be eliminated were notified Monday.

UAMS is the state’s largest public employer with 10,900 employees working in 73 Arkansas counties, including several in Region 8.

