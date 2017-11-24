Local reaction mixed to Bielema's dismissal

Arkansas Head Football Coach Bret Bielema was fired Friday, just minutes after Arkansas ended its season against Missouri. (Source: KAIT)

It was one of the biggest questions left to be answered Friday after the University of Arkansas faced the University of Missouri Friday in the season finale for the Razorbacks - the fate of Head Football Coach Bret Bielema.

Bielema was fired Friday just minutes after the Razorbacks lost to Missouri 48-45 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Meanwhile in Jonesboro, both fans and supporters of the Hogs as well as a fan of the A-State Red Wolves said the decision is a relief.

"A lot of people were happy, a lot of people have been talking that we need to get him out of here," University of Arkansas student Brianna Lace said. "We have a lot of potential as a team and I feel like he doesn't really fulfill that potential."

Adam Wooten, an A-State fan, said the time had come for the former Wisconsin coach to go.

"It was bound to happen. I think it was his time to be over with here at Arkansas," Wooten said.

The next step now involves hiring a new coach as well as a new athletic director at Arkansas as well.

However, Arkansas fan Blaine Johnson said he is optimistic about the program's future.

"Whenever they come and they replace the next best candidate, I am Woo Pig Sooie until the day I die. It doesn't matter," Johnson said.

Arkansas ended its season at 4-8.



