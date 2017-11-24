City holds first annual Tinsel & Twinkle - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

City holds first annual Tinsel & Twinkle

Posted by Japhanie Gray, Video Journalist
MARMADUKE, AR (KAIT) -

Because of one man’s kind gesture to the city of Marmaduke, they were able to host their first annual Tinsel & Twinkle in the Park.

The event featured pictures with Santa Claus, face painting and refreshments for families, and many green lights donated by Cecil Hardin, who played the Grinch.

“We were moving and I know a lot of people loved the lights on my home when I was here so it is just great to be able to do something for the community,” said Hardin. “My sons and I are really happy it turned into something great for everyone.”

Mayor Steve Dixon said he is very thankful for all who made this event possible.

“Thank you to Cecil Hardin for making the donation of the lights and to the folks who made monetary donations and there were some other folks that donated some lights but thanks to the public for coming out to support it,” said Dixon.

Mayor Dixon said he hopes to continue Tinsel & Twinkle in the Park for more years to come.

