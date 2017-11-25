Region 8 playoff schedule for semi-final round

Here is an updated look at playoff schedule for the remaining Region 8 teams. All games will be held on Dec. 1st.
3A Semi-Finals:
Osceola at Junction City
McGehee at Rivercrest
Winners advance to the State final at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Dec. 8th at 7 p.m.
2A Semi-Finals:
Foreman at Earle
Winners advance to the State final at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Dec. 9th at 6:30 p.m.
