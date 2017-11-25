Region 8 playoff schedule for semi-final round - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Region 8 playoff schedule for semi-final round

(Source: WBTV) (Source: WBTV)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Here is an updated look at playoff schedule for the remaining Region 8 teams. All games will be held on Dec. 1st. 

3A Semi-Finals:

Osceola at Junction City 

McGehee at Rivercrest 

Winners advance to the State final at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Dec. 8th at 7 p.m. 

2A Semi-Finals:

Foreman at Earle 

Winners advance to the State final at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Dec. 9th at 6:30 p.m. 

Powered by Frankly